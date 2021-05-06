Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 263.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.51. 2,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

