Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,715 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,468 shares of company stock worth $8,154,760. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

