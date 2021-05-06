Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,317 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 337,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

