Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 530 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $414.90. 60,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $412.75. The stock has a market cap of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.62 and a 200 day moving average of $350.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

