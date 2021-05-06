Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 166,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,237. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

