Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.54% of Performant Financial worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,866. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

