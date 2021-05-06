Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

TSLA traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $665.75. The company had a trading volume of 664,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.22 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

