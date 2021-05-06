Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $81.25. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.