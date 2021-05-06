Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.58 Million Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of SVMK worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,817. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

