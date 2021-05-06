Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.51% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 2,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,768. The stock has a market cap of $284.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

