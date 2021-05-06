Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 726.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN remained flat at $$25.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,186. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.