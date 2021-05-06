Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,677. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.