Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Capital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 26,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

