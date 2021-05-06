Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $1.21 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 153,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 359,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.