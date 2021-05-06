Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 4,779 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 93,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,299. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

