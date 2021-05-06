Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 481 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $9,143,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,212. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

