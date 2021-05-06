Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,423 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,739. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.