Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 45,941 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,941 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Extreme Networks worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

