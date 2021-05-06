Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 45,941 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,941 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Extreme Networks worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EXTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
