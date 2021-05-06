Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,212 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

WMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

