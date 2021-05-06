Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $108.86 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $108.86 million and $40.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00289079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

