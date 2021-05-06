Moneynet Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 56.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded up 151.2% against the dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a market cap of $503,555.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00645320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

