Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.98

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.98 and traded as high as C$31.69. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.63, with a volume of 132,202 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.98.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

