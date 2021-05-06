Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.77 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $19.77 million and $1,079.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $19.53 or 0.00033815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00272444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01144927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00738832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.14 or 0.99808717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.