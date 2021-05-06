Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0802

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

