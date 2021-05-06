Nasdacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,660.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $263,434.46 and $8,660.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.