Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,660.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $263,434.46 and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

