Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

NTRA traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.31. 1,705,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. Natera has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.