National Bank Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.27. 267,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.25. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$28.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

