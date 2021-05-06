National Bank Financial Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$108.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,713. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$61.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.97.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

