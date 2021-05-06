National Bankshares Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.18.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$35.98. 248,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. In the last three months, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.