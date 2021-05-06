National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

