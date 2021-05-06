Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 298,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

