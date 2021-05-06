Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 298,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

