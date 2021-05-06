NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.25 ($2.63).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.