Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.60 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $9.13 billion and $4.60 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.40 or 0.00232236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00270580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.