Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

NEO stock opened at C$19.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.84. The stock has a market cap of C$743.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$21.68.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.