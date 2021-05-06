NeoGames (NGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NGMS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
