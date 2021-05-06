NeoGames (NGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. NeoGames has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.