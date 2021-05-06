NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and $6.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.