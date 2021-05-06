NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.710-1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.11 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.77 EPS.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 406,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

