Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

