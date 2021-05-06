Neutrino USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.93 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $393.60 million and $8.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,136,318 coins and its circulating supply is 397,135,766 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

