New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 284,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,094. New Gold has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

