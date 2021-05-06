New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$2.05. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 3,515,224 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

