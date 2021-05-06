New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.New Jersey Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NJR traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 429,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.59. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

