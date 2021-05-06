New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 449,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $551.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

