Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $262.66 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $262.66 million and $14.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00073351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00270186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.34 or 0.01178364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00806672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.98 or 0.99906245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,355 coins and its circulating supply is 158,893,707 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

