NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7,342.01

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,342.01 ($95.92) and traded as high as GBX 8,144 ($106.40). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,126 ($106.17), with a volume of 383,350 shares changing hands.

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,986.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,342.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.62.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

