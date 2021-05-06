Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.