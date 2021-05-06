Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,625 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $130.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.