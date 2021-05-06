Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.470-1.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-$1.58 EPS.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

