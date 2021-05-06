Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.47-$1.58 EPS.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.28. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

